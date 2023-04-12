The gray wolf population in Washington continues to grow

Despite the growth, gray wolves have been re-added to the federal Endangered Species list.

WASHINGTON — A new report shows that the gray wolf population in Washington state increased by 5% since last year.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) released the numbers from the 2022 count on April 7, in which 216 wolves were counted within 37 packs. The department says these numbers are an underestimation.

Wolves are counted each year by using aerial, track and camera surveys. This method does not successfully count all wolves, such as lone wolves who do not belong to a pack.

Last year, the department counted 206 wolves. Eight new packs were also established within the last year in Klickitat, Chelan, Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, and Spokane counties.

“The growth we're observing in the North Cascades continues to be encouraging,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “Having a pack become established in the South Cascades is a big step toward recovery of wolves in Washington."

Since 1980, gray wolves in Washington have been listed as endangered under state law. In 2022, they were federally relisted as Endangered Species in two-thirds of western Washington after being taken off the list in 2021.

"The goal has been for wolves to spread into all three recovery zones, and we are pleased to see their progress in recolonizing their former range," said Susewind.

One of the obstacles gray wolves face in Washington is farmers. In 2022, 81% of wolves were not involved in livestock attacks. Three packs made up the remaining 19% of wolves that were involved in livestock attacks. Fifteen cattle and two sheep are documented to have been killed by wolves in 2022.