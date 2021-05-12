Meet the super-friendly llamas of Vashon Llamas

You can meet, pet and learn about llamas at Vashon Llamas on Vashon Island. #k5evening

VASHON, Wash. — Kelly and Larry Hubbell never planned to adopt a group of llamas and create a llama paradise on Vashon Island, but life is filled with surprises

In the early 80s, Larry read an article on adopting llamas and suggested they adopt their own. Kelly declined...until she didn't.

"We kind of fell in love," admits Kelly.

Now, Kelly and Larry make their home on Vashon Island, as do their group of friendly, fluffy llamas - and you can visit their llama haven, aptly named Vashon Llamas.

The most popular way to visit Vashon Llamas is by scheduling a farm visit by phone or on their website.

"Farm visits last about an hour," explains Kelly. "I go through a fair amount of info. I tell people what llamas don't like, and how to feed them treats."

A farm visit includes plenty of time with the llamas, as well as a demonstration on how to weave llama wool. Kelly is, after all, an expert. She's got plenty of llamas out back, and plenty of looms in her living room.

There's also weaving activities for kids and adults, llama birthday parties and llama happy hours! The llamas, however, don't drink during the happy hours.

"I like to say, what's more fun than enjoying llamas on a beautiful afternoon? Enjoying them with a glass in your hand," laughs Kelly.

You BYOB, and Kelly and Larry BTL. Bring the llamas.

The llamas may not drink wine, but most of them are party animals. Each one has a different name, knows their name, and has a unique personality.

"Some are more curious, some of them are more solitary," explains Kelly. "Then you've got Vega, who has a personality onto her own. Vega is a mini llama, but she holds herself up very tall."

And as for that whole spitting thing?

"Our llamas do not spit at people," Larry says.

These are no drama llamas, in other words.

Kelly and Larry didn't plan to become llama parents-slash-educators, but they wouldn't change it for the world.

"We don't know what life would be like without llamas, because it's what we do<' Larry says.