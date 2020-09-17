Urban carnivore game reveals the wildlife in our own backyards

Explore Issaquah's wild side with a new app from Woodland Park Zoo #k5evening

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Woodland Park Zoo's Urban Carnivore Project compiles sightings from all over the Northwest - to help us all get along.

“We're so lucky in the Pacific Northwest to have these really cool animals that we share our space with,” said Katie Remine, a Conservation Coordinator at Woodland Park Zoo, and one of the people behind the effort.

The Zoo’s latest endeavor turns carnivore-human harmony into a game.

The Great Carnivore Discovery is an app that leads players through Issaquah - a carnivore hot spot - on a hunt for clues that reveal facts about the carnivores that we share space with in the Pacific Northwest.

Rebecca Lavier is testing the app with her family – she helped develop this digital scavenger hunt because she's got some pretty wild neighbors.

"We experience a lot of sightings of bears and raccoons and bobcats and coyotes, so it's fun to learn more.”