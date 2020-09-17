Urban carnivore game reveals the wildlife in our own backyards

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Woodland Park Zoo's Urban Carnivore Project compiles sightings from all over the Northwest - to help us all get along.
“We're so lucky in the Pacific Northwest to have these really cool animals that we share our space with,” said Katie Remine, a Conservation Coordinator at Woodland Park Zoo, and one of the people behind the effort.
The Zoo’s latest endeavor turns carnivore-human harmony into a game.
The Great Carnivore Discovery is an app that leads players through Issaquah - a carnivore hot spot - on a hunt for clues that reveal facts about the carnivores that we share space with in the Pacific Northwest.
Rebecca Lavier is testing the app with her family – she helped develop this digital scavenger hunt because she's got some pretty wild neighbors.
"We experience a lot of sightings of bears and raccoons and bobcats and coyotes, so it's fun to learn more.”
Anyone can check out what's been spotted in their town, as well as report what they've seen, at the zoo's Carnivore Spotter Page. Clearly, it's a jungle out there. And the Great Carnivore Discovery is a fun way to explore it.
