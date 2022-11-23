All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days

While it hasn't happened in recent memory, there used to be enough fish for the Southern Residents to stay in the Puget Sound for weeks at a time in summer and fall.

BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute.

The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to the Campbell River in British Columbia, the institute wrote on Facebook.

While it has become a rarity for the orca pods to remain in the area for such a long stretch, fish runs used to be abundant enough to support the Southern Residents for weeks at a time in the summer and fall, the institute said. The presence of the whales is a good indicator that there are enough fish for the orcas to feed on.

According to numbers from WDFW, Puget Sound chum runs have been improving since 2019, which was the worst chum season in 40 years. This year, the fall run came in at an estimated 600,000-700,000 fish, which was double the number originally predicted. State and tribal experts had originally predicted a run of about 300,000 fish, a decline from 2021.