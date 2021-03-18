Skagit Valley bird herd prepares for their 3,000-mile trek home

When the weather starts getting cold in Skagit Valley, you might notice new visitors by the tens of thousands. Not humans -- these visitors have wings.
From October to April, stunning snow geese find home at the Fir Island Farms Reserve Unit. The five to six pound white birds with distinguishable black-tipped wings and red-rose feet are truly a sight to behold.
"They're fantastic to watch. Absolutely incredible," said nature photographer Jill Hein. "A highlight of nature."
The Washington State Fish & Wildlife Department estimates 80,000 snow geese spend their winters in Western Washington, grazing our fields as they prepare for a long migration.
"Such an incredible journey. I think it's a real privilege that they come here and we can see them like this."
As temperatures start rising mid-spring, it's time for the flock to head back home. They begin their journey north to Russia's Wrangel Island -- more than 3,000 miles away.
The gorgeous geese aren't here for long, but they leave an impression that lasts.
