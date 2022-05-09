Skagit County duo win big at national dressage competition

Claire Darnell and her horse Harrold finished first place in the U.S Equestrian Federation Dressage Festival of Champions.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A duo in Skagit County won big at the U.S Equestrian Federation Dressage Festival of Champions.

Claire Darnell and her horse Harrold finished first in the national competition.

Dressage is an Olympic equestrian sport. The word “dressage” comes from the French word “dresseur," which means training, and the sport involves showing off a horse’s training by performing a set of choreographed movements.

While Darnell expressed the importance of good training when it comes to horse dancing, she didn't miss a beat when giving credit to her horse and dressage partner, Harrold.

"I know he's going to give me his best," Darnell said. "No matter where we are and no matter what we're doing."

Darnell has been training with Harrold for six years now. She has participated in many dressage competitions with different horses, but she said none compare to Harrold.

"People talk about 'heart horses,' where one horse really connects with you in a special way and I think that this is that horse for me," Darnell said.

Claire and Harrold will now compete in an international competition in November.