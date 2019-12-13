A Seattle police dog is helping keep your holiday packages safe this season.

K-9 Katniss and her partner Officer Mark Wong were sent to the Queen Anne neighborhood Thursday in the 1400 block of 9th Ave. West for a report of a person stealing packages, police said.

Police spotted the suspect in a van and he took off, eventually crashing the van into a fire hydrant. The suspect got out of the car and started running.

K-9 Katniss, with the help of her partner, was able to track down the suspect hiding in blackberry bushes and apprehended them.

The 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the King County Jail.

