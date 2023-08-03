Seattle Parks and Rec launching study to find two locations for new off-leash dog areas

SEATTLE — Seattle's four-legged friends could have two new off-leash parks to play at.
Right now, a study is being launched by the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department to find the perfect location.
On any given day you can find Julianne Linde and her dog Stella at West Seattle's Westcrest Park which features the neighborhood's only off-leash dog area. Seattle Parks and Rec said there are 14 off-leash areas in the city, but after hearing from the public there is a need for more.
"This is the only dog park nearby,” said Linde. “So, a couple dog parks sound great, especially what I hear is there's more dogs than children in Seattle."
Parks and Rec said through funding from the "Metropolitan Park District" they're able to build two new off-leash areas and start the planning and design for a third at the cost of $3.46 million.
These are the 30 locations throughout Seattle officials are considering:
- Sandel Playground
- Gas Works Park
- Salmon Bay Park
- Ballard Commons Park
- Bhy Kracke Park
- Mayfair Park
- East Queen Anne Playground
- West Queen Anne Playfield
- Discovery Park North Parking Lot
- Lincoln Park
- Me-Kwa-Mooks Park
- Hamilton Viewpoint Park
- West Seattle Stadium
- Delridge Playfield
- Laurelhurst Playfield
- Ravenna Park
- View Ridge Playfield
- Bryant Neighborhood Playground
- Dahl Playfield
- Hubbard Homestead Park
- Washington Park Playfield
- Homer Harris Park
- Rogers Playground
- Powell Barnett Park
- Montlake Playfield
- Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park
- Rainier Beach Playfield
- Othello Park
- Benefit Playground
- Martha Washington Park
- Jefferson Park
- Brighton Playfield
Each site will be evaluated from environmental, engineering, geographic, equity and dog behavioral perspectives.
Linde says she's excited about the potential off-leash areas but admits Seattle should address other issues first.
"I have a healthcare background, so I would prioritize homeless or health issues over a dog park," said Linde.
Parks officials said the study should be complete in the spring, and the parks department will be putting out surveys for public feedback. Parks officials said the parks will be complete by 2029.