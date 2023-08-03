Seattle Parks and Rec launching study to find two locations for new off-leash dog areas

Seattle Parks and Recreation said they're able to build two new off-leash areas and start the planning and design for a third at the cost of $3.46 million

SEATTLE — Seattle's four-legged friends could have two new off-leash parks to play at.

Right now, a study is being launched by the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department to find the perfect location.



On any given day you can find Julianne Linde and her dog Stella at West Seattle's Westcrest Park which features the neighborhood's only off-leash dog area. Seattle Parks and Rec said there are 14 off-leash areas in the city, but after hearing from the public there is a need for more.



"This is the only dog park nearby,” said Linde. “So, a couple dog parks sound great, especially what I hear is there's more dogs than children in Seattle."



Parks and Rec said through funding from the "Metropolitan Park District" they're able to build two new off-leash areas and start the planning and design for a third at the cost of $3.46 million.

These are the 30 locations throughout Seattle officials are considering:

Sandel Playground

Gas Works Park

Salmon Bay Park

Ballard Commons Park

Bhy Kracke Park

Mayfair Park

East Queen Anne Playground

West Queen Anne Playfield

Discovery Park North Parking Lot

Lincoln Park

Me-Kwa-Mooks Park

Hamilton Viewpoint Park

West Seattle Stadium

Delridge Playfield

Laurelhurst Playfield

Ravenna Park

View Ridge Playfield

Bryant Neighborhood Playground

Dahl Playfield

Hubbard Homestead Park

Washington Park Playfield

Homer Harris Park

Rogers Playground

Powell Barnett Park

Montlake Playfield

Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park

Rainier Beach Playfield

Othello Park

Benefit Playground

Martha Washington Park

Jefferson Park

Brighton Playfield

Each site will be evaluated from environmental, engineering, geographic, equity and dog behavioral perspectives.