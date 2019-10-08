MAPLE VALLEY, Wash — Zara, an injured goat, was rescued by Puget Sound Goat Rescue after she was found with severely twisted back legs. Through the help of social media and volunteers, Zara received a custom fitted wheelchair to help her get around.

On the 4th of July, Zara stumbled into a driveway hurt. She was found with a zip tie around her back leg and then taken to Puget Sound Goat Rescue in Maple Valley by volunteers Mia and Megan the same night.

Goats are usually hogtied before being butchered and the theory is that Zara somehow escaped her tie but injured herself in the process. X-rays showed that there were no dislocations or breaks, so there was most likely soft tissue damage.

She received water therapy and vet visits in hopes of helping her rehabilitate and heal the injuries to her legs.

Alexi, another Puget Sound Goat Rescue volunteer, fixed Zara up with one of their PVC carts to give her some support and avoid further damage.

Zara was one of the cutest passengers on the ferry on her way home from K9 Carts, a local company in Freeland that builds custom carts for animals in need.

On July 30, after two weeks of water therapy, the nonprofit organization realized that Zara's condition was not improving.

She couldn’t stand long on her own and was unable to use her back legs to walk. She was also starting to suffer from neurological and internal issues because of her compromised mobility. Volunteers worked closely with their vets to monitor Zara’s condition.

One of the vets prescribed a custom cart and volunteers knew it would be essential to improving her situation.

Nicole, one of Puget Sound Goat Rescue’s Instagram followers, offered a custom cart that was made for her dog who recently passed away. After a fitting on August 7, the donated cart became a one-of-a-kind for Zara, complete with off-road wheels and other adjustments.

After getting her new wheels, Zara took a relaxing ferry ride home. Volunteers said she was a happy goat on a boat.

The volunteers and others following Zara's story are hopeful that her condition will continue to improve.

Puget Sound Goat Rescue is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and re-homing goats in need. They save over 100 goats each year thanks to donors and volunteers and have been able to educate the public about goats. Read more on how you can help the organization provide homes for goats in need until they can find a forever home.

