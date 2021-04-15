It's always spring cleaning season at Point Defiance Zoo!

Going behind the plexiglass at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo! #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — We all know what time it is when the weather starts brightening up... spring cleaning season! At Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium it's essential and very important to maintain proper standards of hygiene for the animals.

In some cases, zookeepers can perform cleaning up to two times a week in accordance with the biological requirements of each species.

“Keeping the exhibits clean is important for the animal health, it's their space,” said zookeeper Tyler Rankin.

“We got 30 birds in this exhibit and their food goes through them pretty quickly and it gets dirty pretty fast,” said zookeeper Sheriden Ploof.

Every week is “spring cleaning” at the zoo -- it's a job that needs to be done to keep the beloved animals residents happy. Plus, it's very good exercise and it keeps zookeepers fit and in shape!

“We got to clean all the feces off we got to clean all the drains, there is a reason we got to do at least once a week.”

PDZ is committed to providing the highest level of care to the wildlife ambassadors entrusted to them, and its mission is to maintain practices that promote effective conservation on behalf of the world’s wildlife.

The 29-acre zoological park attracts about 700,000 visitors a year, offering spectacular views of Mount Rainier, the Olympic Mountains, and Puget Sound.