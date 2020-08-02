NEEDVILLE, Texas — It’s not every day you get to see a sight like this.

A woman visiting the Brazos Bend State Park took some incredible photos of a Great Blur Heron trying to eat a snake.

Connie Barr did an amazing job capturing the battle between the two. In the photos, you can see the snake put up a good fight, but in the end the heron won the war.

“I watched this Great Blue Heron wrangle this snake at Brazos Bend State Park. When the snake would strike, he would slam down in the water consistently for about 20 minutes,” said Barr. “He even dropped him a few times…So much fun to witness.”

Photos: Great Blue Heron, snake battle at Brazos Bend State Park

The Brazos Bend State Park is in Needville -- just 40 miles from downtown Houston. They offer a wide variety of activities: biking, fishing, hiking, birding, camping and more.

