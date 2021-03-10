PAWS 'Wild Night' auction goes virtual Oct. 9 to benefit wild and domestic animals around Puget Sound

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle-based animal advocacy non-profit PAWS is hosting one of its most popular fundraisers as a virtual event once again because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The main event, which will be live-streamed on YouTube, is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, with a live show starting at 6:30 p.m.
KING 5 weekend morning anchor Farah Jadran will co-host the event with auctioneer Fred Northup.
PAWS Wild Night kicked off Sunday, Oct. 3, with an online auction.
Some auction items include a "PAWTY” for your pooch at the Dog Yard Bar, Seattle Kraken tickets, PAWS annual calendar, and more.
To buy tickets for PAWS Wild Night, click here.
The PAWS mission is to help "cats, dogs and wild animals go home and thrive – whether home is the family room or the forest." The non-profit said it does this by rehabilitating orphaned and injured wildlife, sheltering and adopting homeless cats and dogs, and educating the community to inspire compassionate action for animals.