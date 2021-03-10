PAWS 'Wild Night' auction goes virtual Oct. 9 to benefit wild and domestic animals around Puget Sound

KING 5's Farah Jadran will co-host PAWS' virtual auction and fundraiser Saturday night to support the organization's mission to help animals.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle-based animal advocacy non-profit PAWS is hosting one of its most popular fundraisers as a virtual event once again because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The main event, which will be live-streamed on YouTube, is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, with a live show starting at 6:30 p.m.

KING 5 weekend morning anchor Farah Jadran will co-host the event with auctioneer Fred Northup.

PAWS Wild Night kicked off Sunday, Oct. 3, with an online auction.

Some auction items include a "PAWTY” for your pooch at the Dog Yard Bar, Seattle Kraken tickets, PAWS annual calendar, and more.

To buy tickets for PAWS Wild Night, click here.