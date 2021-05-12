Rarely-sighted deep-sea fish washes ashore on California beach

Park officials say they were shocked to discover a deep-sea angler fish on the shores of one of California's beaches.
The fish, identified as a Pacific Football Fish, washed up on shore last Friday in Crystal Cove State Park, officials wrote in a Facebook post. It said the animal is one of more than 200 types of anglerfish species across the globe.
The long stalk on the fish's head contains bioluminescent tips in order to lure prey in the dark depths of the ocean, which can be as deep as 3,000 feet.
While it isn't rare for these types of fish to exist, officials say it is rare to find one intact.
"Seeing this strange and fascinating fish is a testament to the diversity of marine life lurking below the water’s surface," the park wrote.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over cyberattack targeting Colonial Pipeline
- Are there any gas shortages in my area?
- Doctors recommend 'smell training' for COVID-19 related loss of taste, smell
- Make checking your insurance coverage part of your hurricane preparedness plan
- DA to seek death penalty, hate crime charges against 22-year-old arrested for Atlanta-area spa shootings
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter