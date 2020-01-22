If you thought you couldn't handle the cold, just remember there's at least one creature that's even worse off -- iguanas!

The National Weather Service Miami is warning South Floridians that tonight's cold snap could prove too cold for iguanas, causing them to fall from trees.

Temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning are expected to drop below 40 degrees, according to NWS. That's cold enough to render iguanas, which are cold-blooded, immobile or slowed down.

But don't worry! Though the iguanas may fall from trees, they are not dead, according to NWS.

