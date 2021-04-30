The guide to getting your kids more connected with Northwest wildlife

"Look At That Bird!" by Karen DeWitz is filled with colorful photos of birds Washingtonians are most likely to see daily. #newdaynw

We may be biased, but the Pacific Northwest is home to some of the most gorgeous sites on the planet. But mountains, water, flora and fauna aren't all we have -- we're also home to magnificent wildlife... including birds!

"Look At That Bird!" is a new book from author and bird-nerd Karen DeWitz that will have everyone in the family excited to learn about birds native to our region. She discussed her inspiration for writing the book, her most important takeaway for up-and-coming birders, and more.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Kids will love learning more about birds they spot in the outdoors–in their backyards and beyond–with this fun fact-filled full-color guidebook of over 50 common Pacific Northwest birds.

Filled with fun and interesting kid-friendly facts and full-color photographs of over 50 birds that Northwesterners are most likely to see every day, this book encourages curious kids and their adults to go outside and learn more about nature. Kids will learn basic information about what makes a bird a bird, and specific information about each bird species, all of which can be used to help identify birds. Look at That Bird! also includes projects kids can do to attract birds to their backyards.