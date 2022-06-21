Dead grizzly bear washes ashore in Whatcom County

The bear carcass was found at Cherry Point. Grizzly bears aren't common in western Washington but have been known to swim from British Columbia to Vancouver Island.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A dead grizzly bear washed ashore in Whatcom County near Cherry Point on June 17, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

The male grizzly bear had been dead for "some time," WDFW said. The carcass was in decay and there were no obvious signs as to the cause of death.

Grizzly bears aren't known to live in the Northern Cascade mountains and are considered to be a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act in the lower 48 states, according to WDFW.

Grizzly bear populations are very small in Washington state due to habitat fragmentation, caused by human settlements and highways, WDFW said. The species is known to live in remote areas of the Selkirk Mountains and some other places near Washington's northern border.

However, grizzly bears are known to live in British Columbia's Coast Range, close to Vancouver and Squamish, and have been documented swimming from mainland Canada to Vancouver Island.

WDFW said in a statement it's possible the bear was washed down to Whatcom County in recent flooding.

Biologists took samples of the bear carcass for genetic analysis and the incident was reported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. WDFW is working with Fish and Wildlife and Canadian partners to figure out where the grizzly bear may have come from.