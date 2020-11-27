Four kittens found in abandoned boat by Washington State Patrol trooper 'doing well'

The kittens were found in an abandoned boat near Moses Lake, according to a tweet from a Washington State Patrol trooper.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper rescued four baby kittens found in an abandoned boat on I-90 near Moses Lake on Friday.

According to a tweet from WSP Trooper John Bryant, another trooper heard baby kittens crying while responding to an abandoned boat on its side on eastbound I-90 on Friday.

The trooper found four baby kittens while searching through the debris, Bryant said. The kitten are doing well, Bryant added.