Ever wanted to hang out with goats? Head to Tacoma!

Exclusive and fun animal experiences await at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

TACOMA, Wash. — It's always a good time at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium -- but now, you can hang out with some animals like never before!

During the Groovy Goat experience, you'll go through a special entrance to give their goats the ultimate day-spa treatment. Brush them, pat them, scratch their ears, and watch them soak up the attention! You’ll get special tips on how to interact with goats, learn all about what they like to eat and do, and get to know them personally.

“It’s just like having a dog at home, ever dog is different and every personality is different so that’s the same thing here,” said Lisa Ranck from the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

Pose for a photo with your favorite goat, then head around to the feeding area to hand-feed them their favorite pellets! Turns out goats need plenty of social interaction, just like us – so you’ll be enriching their day at the same time.

“One of the things that we want to do, is that we want to encourage caring about animals,” said Craig Standridge.

Get hands-on, and discover how zookeepers and aquarists care for those animals every day – while staying safe and healthy.

“It's always important to reinforce that we are doing proper facial covering, we are doing social distancing, and hand watching of course.”

Explore the Groovy Goats experience:

Times: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily

Length: 30 minutes

Age: 5 and up (one adult must accompany)

Cost: $100 per member group/$150 per non-member group, with up to 5 single-household participants per group

Includes: Zoo admission