Photos: Dog saved by Spokane firefighters after 30-foot fall

Pebbles the pup survived the fall without a scratch.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An 8-month-old puppy was saved by Spokane firefighters on Monday after falling 30 feet.

Pebbles the dog survived the fall without a scratch after a full day of x-rays, scans and tests. Owner Raymond Ploski said it was a very lucky ending after a terrifying morning.

"My 8mos. old pup decided to vault a 3ft wall to find a 30ft drop on the other side! I thought she would be dead from such a fall. The Spokane FD were awesome, very responsive and funny as well," Ploski said. "Thank you City of Spokane Fire Department and Pet Emergency Clinic!"

In a Facebook post from the City of Spokane Fire Department, they said the dog was saved by Special Ops late Monday morning. Pebbles landed near the Spokane River by Huntington Park below City Hall.

Here are some photos of Pebbles and the rescue: