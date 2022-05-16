Cougar Mountain Zoo creating 'virtual field trip' for students far and wide

The 11-acre zoological park located in Issaquah is expanding their reach by teaming up with popular online tutoring platform Varsity Tutors.

Example video title will go here for this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Cougar Mountain Zoo in Issaquah is a local non-profit that was founded in 1972, with the primary focus on endangered species and promoting conservation through education.

The 11-acre zoological park located in Issaquah is expanding their reach by teaming up with popular online tutoring platform Varsity Tutors for a virtual field trip.

Sasha Hendricks is the education curator with Cougar Mountain Zoo, and said the zoo will feature some exotic animals in an efforts to educate kids on the unique eating habits that their animals demonstrate.

“Creature Cuisine: What’s on the menu?” will be available on Varsity Tutors for free on Tuesday, May 17th at 4 p.m. PT.

The class will explore how the animals eating habits explain almost everything about how they look, where they live , when they sleep and what they do.

Brian Galvin is the Chief Academic Officer with Varsity Tutors and said the class has been tailored for kids and is a live interactive format so the children can ask questions.