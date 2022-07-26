How Cougar Mountain Zoo prepares its animals for hot weather

The nonprofit was established in 1972 with the primary focus of endangered species and conservation through education.

Example video title will go here for this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Cougar Mountain Zoo is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Issaquah and preparing for the heat wave.

The nonprofit was established in 1972 with the primary focus of endangered species and conservation through education. The 11-acre zoological park is located on the north slope of Cougar Mountain and near triple digit temperatures require special preparations from the staff and volunteers.

“We have been freezing stuff for days," said zoo Director Jarod Munzer.

The zoo is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Workers used the time to give a little extra care and comfort to the animals. Munzer said some good old fashioned hoses and sprinklers are still a go-to for keeping the animals cool, but cats will be cats.

“The cougars don’t want water sprayed at them so we just wet down the areas we know they like to sit,” Munzer said,

The staff relies on blocks of ice and frozen fruits to provide enrichment to the animals. Munzer said many of the animals enjoy custom popsicles, like Pedialyte and strawberries for the Lemurs, and a more sinister appearing blood-based concoction for the tigers.

“They get excited and sort of sit on the ice block as they lick it, so it’s a treat and cooling for them," Munzer said.

The wolves enjoy a pack of frozen water bottles and the Macaws are known to take a full dip in their water trays.

Some animals are better prepared to regulate their body heat better than others - perhaps none more surprising that the zoo’s famous reindeer. Munzer said people often wonder if the reindeer will suffer during the summer months, but they are able to keep cool.

“They have natural heat radiation built in to their bodies,” Munzer said.

This is the time of year when they are growing out their antlers, and that comes with a perk.

“The extra blood flow that’s coursing through their antlers helps cool down their blood and thus cools down their body,” Munzer explained.

Munzer points to the Emu’s as another animal that regulates their temperature through panting.