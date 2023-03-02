Let's go, Cooper! Boxer pup from Seattle will participate in this year's Puppy Bowl

Cooper will represent team Fluff and will face Team Ruff in Puppy Bowl XIX on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. PST on Animal Planet.

BREMERTON, Wash. — Seattle Humane is sending one of their finest to compete in the Puppy Bowl!

Cooper, the 7-month-old Boxer puppy will participate in Animal Planet's annual event which is branded as the pinnacle of competition, cuteness and pet rescue.

Brandon Macz with Seattle Humane says the puppy came in a Lifesaver rescue transfer from a shelter partner in California over the summer. Unfortunately, the puppies were exposed to a dog with parvovirus, a deadly gastrointestinal virus, so Cooper was sent to a foster home to quarantine.

Then Cooper did what puppies do and infected his host family with love and the bond made them a family.

Cooper also had a chance to charm some of the Seahawks this summer and even shared some screen time with defensive end Shelby Harris.

“When we got a call from Animal Planet about the Puppy Bowl we told them we had a puppy that would be really great,” says Macz.

Cooper lives with his family in Bremerton now and will represent the lifesaving rescue work Seattle Humane does at the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12.

Cooper’s mom, Caryn Carter, works with Seattle Humane and says they always loved boxers so when Cooper showed up it was fate.

“He tucked himself in to the nook or our neck and fell asleep and we knew he was the one,” Carter said.

Cooper is hardly puppy size now, so traveling for the big game via airplane wasn’t realistic. Peace Vans is supporting Seattle Humane by donating the use of a camper van for transportation from Washington state all the way to New York for the three-hour special event.

Cooper will represent team Fluff and will face a pack from Team Ruff in Puppy Bowl XIX on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. PST on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+.