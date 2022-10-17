Video shows curious black bears poking around Woodinville man's backyard

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — What appears to be a mother and two juvenile black bears were caught on camera romping through a Woodinville man's backyard on Sunday.
Different angles show the bears examining koi fish in the man's pond, climbing over his plants and taking a stroll down one of the garden paths just after 2 p.m.
Black bears are common throughout Washington state, including in suburban areas, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Biologists estimate approximately 20,000 black bears currently reside in the state. The WDFW receives on average 500 black bear complaints a year.
Bears become more active in the fall months as they prepare for hibernation, according to the National Park Service. Bears are constantly looking for food and drinking water as they put on weight to carry them through the long winter ahead.
During these times bears are more likely to seek food in human-occupied areas, according to the WDFW.
Bears typically avoid interactions with humans, but in case of an encounter with a black bear, WDFW recommends the following:
- Stop, remain calm and assess the situation. If the bear seems unaware of you, move away quietly when it's not looking in your direction. Watch the animal as you back away, looking for changes in behavior.
- If a bear walks toward you, stand up, wave your hands above your head and talk to the bear in a low voice.
- Don't throw anything at the bear. The bear could interpret this as a threat or a challenge.
- If you can't safely move away or a bear continues to walk toward you, scare it away by clapping your hands, stomping your feet, yelling and staring the animal in the eyes. If you are in a group, stand shoulder to shoulder and raise and wave your arms to appear intimidating. If the bear continues, become more aggressive in your response. Use bear spray if available.
- Do not run from the bear. Bears can run up to 35 miles per hour, and running may trigger an attack. Climbing a tree is not recommended if running from an aggressive black bear. Black bears are adept climbers and may follow you up.