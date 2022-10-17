Video shows curious black bears poking around Woodinville man's backyard

The bears were caught on video examining the koi pond, climbing over potted plants and taking a stroll down one of the garden paths.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — What appears to be a mother and two juvenile black bears were caught on camera romping through a Woodinville man's backyard on Sunday.

Different angles show the bears examining koi fish in the man's pond, climbing over his plants and taking a stroll down one of the garden paths just after 2 p.m.

Black bears are common throughout Washington state, including in suburban areas, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Biologists estimate approximately 20,000 black bears currently reside in the state. The WDFW receives on average 500 black bear complaints a year.

Bears become more active in the fall months as they prepare for hibernation, according to the National Park Service. Bears are constantly looking for food and drinking water as they put on weight to carry them through the long winter ahead.

During these times bears are more likely to seek food in human-occupied areas, according to the WDFW.

Bears typically avoid interactions with humans, but in case of an encounter with a black bear, WDFW recommends the following: