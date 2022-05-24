Black bear killed by WDFW after developing garbage eating habit near Issaquah

The bear was 152 pounds overweight for its age due to "unnaturally high calorie consumption from non-natural food sources."

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A black bear that was getting into garbage and other "human-provided food sources" for more than three years in the Squak Mountain area was killed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) earlier this month.

WDFW had been attempting to capture the bear since April due to its habit of getting into "improperly stored garbage" in suburban areas, backyards and private properties.

On Friday, May 20, the bear was captured on video dragging a full bag of garbage just before he was caught in a culvert trap set out by WDFW. Agency biologists were alerted to the bear's capture and responded to the trap early that morning.

Biologists determined the bear was seriously overweight due to "unnaturally high calorie consumption from non-natural food sources." While an average five-year-old black bear would typically weigh around 200 pounds, the bear weighed in at 352 pounds, according to wildlife officials.

Additionally, officials determined the bear would continue feeding on garbage even if it was relocated to a different area. In adult bears, relocation is less successful and may not be appropriate when they become dependent on humans for food, according to the WDFW.

Wildlife biologists in consultation with agency bear experts "made the tough decision to lethally remove the animal due to its behavior and condition."

WDFW urged Washington residents and visitors to properly secure their garbage to help prevent situations where bears become habituated to human-provided foods.