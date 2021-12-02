2 barn owls rescued from Port Angeles chimney after 4 days

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Two barn owls are on the mend after being stuck in a chimney for four days.
The Discovery Bay Wild Bird Rescue sanctuary said they received a call about the owls Tuesday from Port Angeles and quickly jumped into action.
They rescued the thin, dehydrated owls from the chimney and took them in to help them recover.
The sanctuary said this is a reminder to keep checking and maintaining your chimneys throughout the year because they make a tempting nesting site for opportunistic owls like these.