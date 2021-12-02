2 barn owls rescued from Port Angeles chimney after 4 days

The Discovery Bay Wild Bird Rescue received a call from a Port Angeles resident and quickly jumped into action.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Two barn owls are on the mend after being stuck in a chimney for four days.

The Discovery Bay Wild Bird Rescue sanctuary said they received a call about the owls Tuesday from Port Angeles and quickly jumped into action.

They rescued the thin, dehydrated owls from the chimney and took them in to help them recover.