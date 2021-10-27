Bald eagles rescued after being entangled in vines in West Seattle

Two bald eagles were trapped in morning glory and blackberry vines in a woman's backyard in West Seattle.

Kersti Muul, a conservation scientist with the Seattle Audubon Society, said she got a call Tuesday from a woman who believed there was only one eagle trapped in her backyard. The eagle had morning glory wrapped around its wings.

But when Muul arrived, she discovered there were actually two eagles that had gotten entangled in the vines and their talons were also locked together. One was on top of the other, partially hiding it from view.

Muul said the eagles had been trapped for at least four hours. The protocol with tussling or courting eagles that are talon locked is to leave them alone and they will usually release themselves, according to Muul. However, she said these two never would have made it out without help.

Muul said eagles are insanely strong and stubborn and she tried to get them to unlock from each other but with no luck. She started doing some heavy pruning on the vines until, eventually, one of the eagles released one leg and then flew off.