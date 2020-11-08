Visiting an animal sanctuary in Monroe (200+ ANIMALS!) - Local Lens Seattle

Pasado's Safe Haven houses rescue animals of all kinds until they find forever homes

MONROE, Wash. — Kelly Hanson of Local Lens Seattle recently visited an amazing 85 acre sanctuary less than an hour away from Seattle -- joined by Ellen Meny from KING 5’s Evening!

Pasado’s Safe Haven houses over 200 animals rescued from cruelty or neglect until they find their forever homes. Due to COVID-19, they’re currently closed for private tours – but they are doing virtual tours for kids!

Prepare for LOTS of adorable animal noses fogging up the camera (piglets, cows, goats and more). Their newest pen pal program lets kids from all over the U.S. write handwritten letters to animals. This was even featured in People Magazine! HELLO!

A huge thanks to Brenna Anderst and Stephanie Perciful for giving us an inside look!