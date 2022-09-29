Abandoned dog found in bag receiving critical care at Tacoma animal shelter

The 12-year-old chihuahua is among more than 700 animals currently being cared for at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 12-year-old chihuahua was found abandoned in a bag in Tacoma on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan found her by the side of their car and brought her to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, where she is currently receiving urgent medical care.

She has severe skin issues over her entire body which is causing her to bite and scratch herself non-stop. Veterinarians are working to alleviate her pain with antibiotics.

According to the shelter, they are currently caring for more than 700 animals. That's why they are reducing their adoption fees for a limited time to help free up space and find loving homes for the animals.

Starting on Thursday, adoption fees for critters (rabbits, reptiles, etc.) will be $5, $25 for adult cats and $50 for adult dogs. The price reduction takes place during the nationwide campaign to “Empty the Shelter” in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation.

The shelter’s Adoption Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The reduced prices will be available until Oct. 8. To view all available animals, visit the shelter's website.

Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

For those who can't adopt, the shelter always accepts donations.