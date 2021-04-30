A newborn's organs saved the lives of two other infants

How a King County Sheriff's officer and his partner made a tragic, but ultimately life-saving decision. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The decision to become an organ donor is a difficult conversation to have with family members no matter your age. But when parents are faced with making the decision after a tragic loss of their own child, it can be especially hard.

Recently, a King County Sheriff's officer and his wife went through this process themselves. Complications at birth tragically took their little David's life too soon. However, the couple ultimately decided to turn that loss into life by signing David up to become an organ donor for two other infants.

Administrative Sgt. Christine Elias and Jenna Pringle of Life-Center Northwest join New Day NW to share baby David's story and insight on the importance of pediatric organ donation.