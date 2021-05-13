A new initiative encourages military veterans to record their stories for posterity

StoryCorps lets you record stories and keeps them forever. Military Initiative teams up with Seattle's KUOW to encourage veterans to share w/free service. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — StoryCorps and KUOW in Seattle are teaming up to record and preserve stories of veterans and their families. Called StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative, the program is free and recordings are kept digitally at the Library of Congress.

Hazel Diaz, Military Voices Initiative Manager at StoryCorps, shared her passion for encouraging veterans to share what they have been through serving their country. The Marine Corps vet and mother of two says it's important that all the diverse military voices are heard.

From May 10 through May 21, StoryCorps is making a virtual visit to record conversations remotely. Reservations can now be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour, toll-free reservation line at 800.850.4406 or visiting their website. Listen to previously recorded stories here.