"Urban Bremerton" celebrates the spirit of the city

Architectural photos, history, and essays capture the story of this city on the Sound.
Credit: David Albright, Urban Bremerton
David Albright's "Urban Bremerton" captures the spirit of the city as it exists today.

SEATTLE — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Author & Photographer David Albright found himself filling time with long walks in his home town of Bremerton, WA.  The buildings and streetscapes captured his attention and inspired him to take a closer look at the city as whole.  The resulting blog, Urban Bremerton, celebrates the uniqueness of the city and "advocates for ways to make it better."  

Now released as a book, Urban Bremerton celebrates a beautiful city and it's citizens through architectural photos, history, and reflections from local writers like Frances Lee's, "Becoming a Bridge Person in Precarious Times". 

"Urban Bremerton" is available for purchase in select stores or at urbanbremerton.com

