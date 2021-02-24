"Urban Bremerton" celebrates the spirit of the city

SEATTLE — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Author & Photographer David Albright found himself filling time with long walks in his home town of Bremerton, WA. The buildings and streetscapes captured his attention and inspired him to take a closer look at the city as whole. The resulting blog, Urban Bremerton, celebrates the uniqueness of the city and "advocates for ways to make it better."
Now released as a book, Urban Bremerton celebrates a beautiful city and it's citizens through architectural photos, history, and reflections from local writers like Frances Lee's, "Becoming a Bridge Person in Precarious Times".
"Urban Bremerton" is available for purchase in select stores or at urbanbremerton.com.
