Tips and tricks for toppling from the world's #1 Domino Artist

Lily Havesh is 22 and considered the #1 Professional Domino Artist in the world. She just spent 82 days setting up her biggest piece to date, you can watch it on her YouTube Channel @Hevesh5 where she has millions of subscribers and billions of views.

She recently collaborated with Spin Master Games on the release of H5 Domino Creations, a set of dominos that she helped create with the perfect surface texture engineered specifically for toppling.