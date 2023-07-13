'The Blacklist' wraps up after 10 years

Stars say to expect the unexpected in final episode. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Thursday July 13th, NBC's 10-year-old crime thriller, "The Blacklist," will air its final episode.

Evening talked to Harry Lennix who plays FBI Director Harold Cooper and Hisham Tawfiq who plays Dembe Zuma, Reddington's confidante and bodyguard. Both have been with the show since Season 1, we asked what we could expect for the finale. The answer was on brand.

"You can expect something unexpected,” Lennix said.

We asked the two what memento they'd take from the set if they could, now that the show is wrapped up.

"I'm a car guy, so I'm taking the Mercedes G Wagon from the last two seasons," Tawfiq said.

“If I had a memento I probably take Reddington's gun,” said Lennix. “It's as iconic as his hat. I don’t have one, I wouldn't use it. I would just put it up on the shelf some place.”



Both men have messages for Seattle fans on the last night of the show:

"Seattle we want to say thank you. Thank you for being part of the journey,” Lennix said.

And in true Blacklist fashion, Tawfiq revealed something unexpected. It has nothing to do with catching bad guys - but it's still fairly cool.



"I also want to thank Seattle, when my wife and I were dating she was living in Seattle. So I would come to Seattle all the time, we would drive from Seattle to Vancouver. And I would always stop at Mount Baker because I snowboard,” Tawfiq said. “It was because of coming to Seattle that I got a chance to go to Mount Baker, so thank you for introducing me to that Seattle."