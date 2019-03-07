(KXAS) -- A North Texas teen mowed an image of the American Flag into his front yard Monday to pay tribute to a friend who was killed while on duty for the Army.

Cameron James, 17, said his friend was killed while on duty for the Army last week in Arizona.

James said he used different settings on his mower to make the grass different lengths, and used a weed eater to create the 50 starts in the top left-hand corner.

The teen braved the brutal summer heat to honor friend, but he said it was worth it.

Cameron James said he also mowed the flag into the grass to show patriotism for the 4th of July Holiday.