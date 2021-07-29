Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's love story began at the Olympics, the couple tells NBC

Rapinoe recalled embarrassing herself in front of Bird when they met at the 2016 Rio Olympics. "I walked away like, why would you ever say that," she said.

TOKYO, Japan — Seattle's sports icons and celebrity power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe recently sat down with NBC to go over the first time they ever met: backstage at a photo shoot for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The two crossed paths walking between stages when they spoke for the first time.

"She was in her basketball uniform and she had her hair down," Rapinoe said.

"We kinda crossed and she was like, "Oh, hey! Ready for your game?'" Bird said. "I was like, haha... funny."

"I walked away like, 'why would you ever say that?'" Rapinoe said. "I made such a bad impression."

"So dorky, I walked away like, I thought you were supposed to be cool? We joke about it now cause she was a total dork," Bird said.

Rapinoe and Bird are both world champions multiple times over in soccer and basketball respectively. Rapinoe is a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA world champion. Bird is a four-time WNBA Champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist.

"I think being an elite athlete it's really a one-of-a-kind experience, and to be dating somebody who has that same experience, it's really incredible," Bird said.

"I mean to be honest it's like totally normal, but I also know that she's GOAT status," Rapinoe said. "I don't know, we're just normal, we are pretty boring and like to sit on the couch and do what most people do."

Bird said their favorite activity to do together is cooking.