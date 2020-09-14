Sorting Fact from Fiction: Answering your biggest questions about misinformation, disinformation & fraud

SEATTLE — In this era of technology and innovation, misinformation has become one of the most confusing challenges of our time. With social media and other interactive platforms, we constantly have access to information. However, this 24/7 access has enabled the spread of falsehoods and fraud on a massive scale that have become increasingly difficult to spot.
The need for reliable information from sources we can trust is more important now than ever.
KING 5 New Day Northwest and AARP Washington assembled a panel of experts to answer your biggest questions about how to identify the truth, avoid scams, and make the right choices when it comes to consuming news. Learn their key takeaways and keep yourself protected.
Sorting Fact From Fiction: A Virtual Town Hall is hosted by KING 5 Evening's Angela Poe Russell and sponsored by AARP Washington in partnership with the Center for an Informed Public at the University of Washington and BECU.
Watch Times
- Tue 9/15 at 11 AM on KING 5, 12 PM on KONG (Seattle/Tacoma)
- Tue 9/15 at 7 PM on KREM and KSKN (Spokane/CD'A)
- Sun 9/20 at 3 PM on KGW (Portland)
Meet the experts:
- Jevin West, Director of the nonpartisan Center for an Informed Public, University of Washington
- Kate Starbird, Associate Professor, Human-Centered Design and Engineering, University of Washington
- David Mikkelson, Founder & CEO of Snopes.com
- Jeffrey Hancock, Founder/Director, Stanford Social Media Lab
- Doug Shadel, State Director, AARP Washington
- Brett Johnson, Former Dark Web Con-Artist & "Original Internet Godfather"
Sign up now for AARP's Free Online Speaker Series
To help Washingtonians better sort fact from fiction, AARP, the Center for an Informed Public at the University of Washington and BECU are offering a four-part series of free online events called Sorting Fact from Fiction: Finding truth in an infodemic. The event is open to everyone. Pre-registration is required. Sign up now at AARP.org/factfromfiction.
- Sep. 16, 11 AM -- Jevin West, Confronting Misinformation: How to avoid falling for and spreading misinformation, disinformation, and “fake news”
- Oct. 3, 11 AM -- Brett Johnson, Inside the Mind of "The Original Internet Godfather": A former Dark Web mastermind details how scammers convince you to hand over your hard-earned money
- Oct. 14, 6 PM -- Jeffrey Hancock, The Future of Lying: The new rules of deception and trust
- Oct. 24, 11 AM -- David Mikkelson & Jevin West, The Truth is Out There: Fact checking tips and resources
Sorting Fact From Fiction is sponsored by AARP Washington in partnership with the Center for an Informed Public at the University of Washington and BECU.