Sorting Fact from Fiction: Answering your biggest questions about misinformation, disinformation & fraud

Learn to identify the truth & avoid scams. KING 5's Virtual Town Hall premieres Sept. 15 at 11 AM. Sponsored by AARP Washington.

SEATTLE — In this era of technology and innovation, misinformation has become one of the most confusing challenges of our time. With social media and other interactive platforms, we constantly have access to information. However, this 24/7 access has enabled the spread of falsehoods and fraud on a massive scale that have become increasingly difficult to spot.

The need for reliable information from sources we can trust is more important now than ever.

KING 5 New Day Northwest and AARP Washington assembled a panel of experts to answer your biggest questions about how to identify the truth, avoid scams, and make the right choices when it comes to consuming news. Learn their key takeaways and keep yourself protected.

Watch Times

Tue 9/15 at 11 AM on KING 5, 12 PM on KONG (Seattle/Tacoma)

12 PM on (Seattle/Tacoma) Tue 9/15 at 7 PM on KREM and KSKN (Spokane/CD'A)

and (Spokane/CD'A) Sun 9/20 at 3 PM on KGW (Portland)

Meet the experts:

Sign up now for AARP's Free Online Speaker Series

To help Washingtonians better sort fact from fiction, AARP, the Center for an Informed Public at the University of Washington and BECU are offering a four-part series of free online events called Sorting Fact from Fiction: Finding truth in an infodemic. The event is open to everyone. Pre-registration is required. Sign up now at AARP.org/factfromfiction.