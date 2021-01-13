x
Connecting women on the journey to sobriety

Michelle Smith is part of the Sober Mom Squad, an organization started during the pandemic that's supporting women living the alcohol free lifestyle

SEATTLE — For many people, the start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick off a health-conscious lifestyle. But it can also be the start of someone's journey to sobriety. That journey can be made a lot easier with the right support group. In this interview, Michelle Smith, founder of Recovery is the New Black, shares how The Sober Mom Squad is creating a space for women to support one another online. 

