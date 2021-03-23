Skyline high school student chosen to represent USA in World Fencing Championships

Ketki Ketkar is just 16 years old, but she's already on her way to the World Fencing Championships. She'll be the first athlete from Washington to go in 25 years.

Ketki Ketkar of Skyline High School was selected to represent the USA in the cadet & junior competition taking place in Cairo, Egypt beginning April 3. She is just one of three girls chosen for the women’s epee squad and trains at Kaizen Academy in Redmond. She’s instructed by Coach Yasser Eldarawani who was an Olympian in 2004.

"It's really great," Ketki said. "It's an honor to compete for the US."

Her training partner may look familiar as she is actually her twin sister, Mallika. The sisters are both nationally ranked in fencing and 2020 winners of USA Fencing Spirit of the Sport honors.

"We know each other so well that the bout goes really slowly, cause she knows what I'm gonna do and I know what she's going to do," Mallika said. "I'm really excited for her!"

Kevin Mar of Kaizen academy says the sisters work extremely hard and are highly competitive. The sport itself may not be mainstream but Mar is quick to point out upwards of 12% of fencing athletes will earn college scholarships, while the odds decrease to around 2% for more popular sports like football or basketball.

“Fencing is unusual in that there’s no height or weight standards. It’s purely ability!” Mar said. That’s a big reason why the sport is breaking gender barriers.

Ketki and Mallika are also working to open up the sport to more athletes. They have conducted free fencing camps in the past and host panel discussions with other women athletes on their Youtube channel. The series addresses issues faced by women athletes, equity and diversity.

"So we have a panel which is called women in fencing, so sometimes we talk about how to get more women into fencing, or diversity," Ketki said.