Creating beauty, experiencing joy -- that's the kind of impact art has on the students in Deborah Kapoor’s art class.

“I see this activity gives them joy, gives them pride, gives them self-confidence,” she said.

Most of Kapoor's students are in their eighties. The seniors at Seattle's Al-Joya Thornton Place create beauty and share their approach to the craft.

“See I don’t really use a pallet,” said Jerry, one of the artists in class. “I just splash it on.”

She said art helped her see the world differently.

“I see clouds differently,” she said with a smile. "As far as the class, it's a confidence builder as far as I"m concerned."

Kapoor's students are looking forward to the future. And for them, the future is continuing to create beauty during art class.

© 2018 KING