SEATTLE — It wasn't long ago that Sarah Kaufmann-Fink was told moments like playing with her kids would never happen after being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma.



"Multiple myeloma is a cancer of your bone marrow, the plasma cells in your bone marrow, and it's in the same category or class like leukemia and lymphoma. Blood cancer," said Sarah.



When she was diagnosed, the average lifespan for those battling multiple myeloma was 2 to 4 years. Sarah put her health in the hands of Seattle's Cancer Care Alliance.



"I was very lucky that the city I lived in had an amazing cancer center."



After years of ups and downs, Sarah's treatment began to pay off.



"I had all my blood work redone and found that I was in remission and that was the beginning of starting to be on the upswing."

One of the doctors that helped Sarah was physician and researcher Damian Green from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Dr. Green and colleagues at The Hutch are on the front line of finding a cure for myeloma.

"For me it's very gratifying to see things go from a concept that I'm working on here, test it in the laboratory, demonstrate that it's effective in the laboratory, get it into patients and see it working in patients. That's why we do what we do," said Dr. Green.



Much of the research done at Fred Hutch is funded by public donations.



"Philanthropy is critical for the work that we do," said Dr. Green. "I think sometimes people feel, well, if I only give a small amount how is that really going to help? And the answer is all those small amounts together equals a lot. We watch donor dollars translate into people’s lives and into making a difference in a very direct way."

One way Sarah brings in dollars is through the Defeat Multiple Myeloma 5K, a race she and her family have organized for the last 8 years.

Sarah says the act of giving is more important than one's income level.

"You don't have to be a multi-millionaire to be able to make a difference and that's what I love. I'm a nurse, I have a mortgage, I have a couple of kids, and yet I am able to help, together with a whole community of people, to raise awareness about multiple myeloma but also to raise dollars for research."

So far Sarah's races have raised more than $650,000 dollars for research at Fred Hutch.

"It's a perfect example of the kind of philanthropy that can move science forward and motivate others to partner with us as well," said Dr. Green.

The race for a multiple myeloma cure is a long one. But events like this -- and people like Sarah -- bring researchers one step closer to the finish line.

"Just the number of people and knowing that they are all here to support those of us living with multiple myeloma. It's an amazing feeling."

