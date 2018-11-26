NEWBERG, Ore. — Nine months ago, an energetic yellow Labrador named Opal was down and out after suffering a broken leg during a brutal fall.

It was a big loss for Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, who relies on dogs like Opal to help find missing hikers on wilderness treks that turn treacherous.

Barbara Linder remembers the leisurely hike in Lincoln City, and the cliff that got the better of Opal.

“She just launched off of it and fell probably 30 to 40 feet,” Linder told KGW in February.

Opal suffered broken bones, a hyperextension and other injuries. Her road to recovery, documented on Instagram, was long.

Opal injured (Photo: GoFundMe)

But nine months later, Opal is back.

“She is over-the-top excited,” Linder said. “She’s been sitting in the car since 9 o’clock.”

And she’s ready to work.

KGW met with Mountain Wave volunteers at Newberg’s Camp Tilikum for routine K-9 training. Basically, a crew member feigns getting lost, so dogs can practice finding them. Opal, with a metal plate in her leg, went through the routine like the old habit it is.

“Everything healed very well,” Linder said.

“You will see her limping today but she’s not in pain,” she said.

Opal during a training session on Nov. 25, 2018.

Maggie Vespa

Linder notes that it’s been 277 days since the fateful fall. The comeback was fueled by Opal’s drive and donors’ generosity.

When Opal got hurt, her story went viral and so did Linder’s GoFundMe. Linder said more than 460 people donated close to a total of $16,000.

“The GoFundMe was instrumental in me being able to give [Opal] the best care, the best rehab. We did ultrasound, laser, swimming,” Linder explained.

Doctors say Opal will need water therapy and other treatments for a few years. But she’s all-clear to go on a mission with Mountain Wave Search and Rescue when someone needs help.

