Along with the feast, the Thanksgiving holiday can also bring a lot of revelry with it. But perhaps you'd like to join in the fun with a mocktail this holiday season?

Well, Jessie Cyr from Seattle’s L’Oursin restaurant came to KING 5 to show off how to make two non-alcoholic beverages for the holiday season.

“In my opinion, if you’re at a cocktail bar you have to have a non-alcoholic menu,” Cyr said. “There should always be something available for the people who don’t want to imbibe that night or want to feel comfortable.”

Holidays invoke heavy use of baking spices like cinnamon, ginger, and other flavorful aromatics in cooking. Cyr recommends concocting delightful drinks that imitate their alcoholic counterparts yet stand on their own, flavorful and perfect for the festivities.

Fall Fling- Twist on a Moscow Mule

1 oz fresh lime juice

.75 oz Cocktail & Sons mint/lemon verbena syrup (cocktailandsons.com)

3-4 oz Q Ginger Ale

Build in a Collins glass and add ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Clear Noggin'-eggnog without the dairy or alcohol.

1.5 oz coconut milk (if you don’t like coconut milk you can substitute other alternatives)

1.5 oz strong Chai Tea, chilled

.5 oz demerara syrup*

Shake ingredients together and strain into an egg nog cup or rocks glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Demerara syrup:

2 cups demerara sugar (Sugar in the Raw)

1 cup water

Heat and reduce on the stove.

