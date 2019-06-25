School's out for the summer, but that doesn't mean the books need to be put away until class starts in the fall. Kids can keep learning and improving their reading skills this summer at the Seattle Public Library.

There are programs for early learners to prepare them for kindergarten, challenges to keep elementary students learning and book recommendations for teens. If a student completes their reading goal they can win tickets to the new Burke Museum at the University of Washington when it opens this fall.

Related: 5 free perks at your local King County library

Kids can get Summer Action Guide from any Seattle Public Library location. They have puzzles, games, reading activities and magazine articles written by other kids inside.

It's the centennial year of the library's summer reading program.

"For over 100 year librarians have been finding kids where they are and bringing books to them, and stories and learning programs," Amy Twito, the library's Informal Learning Program Manager said.

"We're just continuing that on for 100 years; hopefully for the next 100 years."