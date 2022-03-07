New machine will be used for picking the trash along I-90 from Washington to Idaho

The machine will be used to pick up trash along I-90 from Washington to Coeur d’Alene during spring and will reduce the collection process from eight hours to five.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced it will use a new machine to pick up trash along I-90 from Washington to Coeur d’Alene this spring.

"Now that the snow has melted, everyone can see the ugly truth about how much garbage has been piling up all winter,” Jerry Wilson, operations engineer said in a statement. “This year, we have already started our cleanup efforts and will use a new machine, once conditions allow, to do it more efficiently.”

According to the statement, ITD invested in the machine to speed up the collection process. The machine will facilitate the job, as only two people are needed to operate it.

“To do one mile by hand, it takes five operators working together for eight hours,” Wilson said. “With the machine, we can cut that down to two people working five hours and still cover the same distance.”

The machine will also allow for more safety as it works well in flat areas in the median, which are encouraged to avoid for Adopt-A-Highway volunteers cleaning the area for safety reasons.

Wilson said that the ITD will continue to rely on volunteers through the Adopt-A-Highway program to help clean the trash along I-90.

“They are just as valuable to us as this new machine, and we are inspired by the effort they make every year to keep Idaho beautiful,” Wilson said in a statement.

Last year, volunteers picked up 4,171 bags of litter in North Idaho, enough garbage to fill 18 garbage trucks.

ITD hasn't set a date for when the machine will start operating along I-90, but it will depend on the weather and when the machine is ready to use.