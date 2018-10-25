OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A dog in Oklahoma City may know its street smarts, but her owner has seen right through her — and is showcasing the extremes taken to get some free food.

In an expletive-ridden Facebook post over the weekend, Betsy Ross detailed the so-called secret life of her dog, Princess, and her adventures in the drive-thru lane of a local McDonald's, saying in part, "If you see my dog [at] the McDonald's... quit feeding her fat a-- [because] she doesn't know to act."

As photographed in one of her Facebook posts, Princess was seen standing with a sulky expression, gaining the attention of at least one customer who was feeding her a hamburger from inside his car. And, because fate intervened, Ross recorded Princess as she walked up to her car — before realizing her owner caught her in the act.

"She's not even a stray dog. She's just a gold diggin' a-- b---- that be acting like she's a stray so people will feel bad for her and feed her burgers," said Ross in the post.

Now, we just wait to hear if Princess stopped her dog days of food stealing. Otherwise, Princess is just shameless.

© 2018 KSDK