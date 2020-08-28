Dining at Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market hits the cobblestone streets

The historic market has put dining tables on its streets and in its outdoor spaces, so customers can once again dine-in at the market despite the ongoing pandemic.

SEATTLE — Despite celebrating 113 years this month, Seattle's famous Pike Place Market is showing it can still reinvent itself.

For the first time, one of the nation's oldest public markets is allowing restaurants to use the brick and cobblestone streets to create a unique outdoor dining experience.

You can dine on the cobblestones, in the Secret Garden (yeah, it’s real) or on Western Avenue with stunning views of the Puget Sound – all in an effort to provide customers with safer options for dining and allow for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants like Pike Place Bar & Grill, Radiator Whiskey, Matt’s in the Market and Pasta Casalinga are bringing their menus to the street.

More than 20 eateries are already involved, with numerous pop-up style options being added almost daily.

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly increased the need for outdoor options to dine and the market is even answering the call with bistro-style tables directly below the famous sign.

It’s a rare opportunity to experience and will only last a few more weeks.