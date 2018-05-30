The massive cruise ship Norwegian Bliss arrived in Seattle for its christening ceremony Wednesday morning. It will be the first ship christened in Seattle and will homeport there this summer.

At 168,028 tons, Bliss is the largest ship ever for Norwegian Cruise Line and one of the 10 largest cruise vessels of all time from any line.

The ship made its debut in Europe on April 21. After arriving in Seattle, Bliss will depart for Alaska June 2. The christening event concludes the ship's inaugural tour from Europe to cities in the U.S. including New York City, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Capable of holding up to 4,004 passengers at double occupancy, Bliss was under construction for 18 months at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The ship features some industry firsts, including the largest race track at sea, an outdoor laser tag course, new culinary offerings, and award-winning theater entertainment.

The christening takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port of Seattle, Pier 66.

Gene Sloan from USA Today contributed to this report.

© 2018 KING