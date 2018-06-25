KENNEBUNK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Bonnie Thomas is the life of the party, the tea party that is.

Thomas has a little bit of an odd pastime; she likes to host tea parties...for four-legged critters and winged creatures.

"It's so ridiculous," Thomas chuckles as she explains the tea parties she has been hosting for five years for animals in her backyard.

The latest of the parties was for a family of seven, a groundhog named Vishnu who lives under her deck with her most recent litter of six young whistle-pigs.

The litter is just a few weeks old, so Thomas decided to treat them to a red cabbage tea party.

Over the last five years, she has hosted all types: toads, chipmunks, mice, and birds.

Thomas said it started when she would meditate in her backyard. The animals got used to her, and so she would place birdseed in her hand and remain still while critters ate from her palm.

Eventually, the idea grew or brewed.

Thomas says Vishnu demolished her garden about four years ago when she moved into the empty space under her deck. Instead of running the groundhog out of the backyard, she decided to just stop gardening and let her live in peace.

Thomas does play therapy with children and uses the pictures and videos she takes of the woodland creatures to help kids get interested in nature and excited to be outside.

Thomas' quirky tea parties not only entertain but help to educate the youngest of mad hatters.

