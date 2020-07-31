Magnolia mom making see-through masks

"It's similar to making a regular cloth mask except I cut out a window and I insert a piece of vinyl and it's quite fiddly,” said Gypsy. "I use a thick thread to make sure there is no holes created in any way to allow air to go through. They have adjustable ear straps; they have a nose wire for a really nice seal around the face."



Gypsy's see-through design has been particularly popular with people who are hard of hearing or who live with autism.



"I've made a bunch for families on the spectrum," said Gypsy. "Anyone who relies on seeing your whole face in order to understand probably is really struggling. One of the things I really like about these masks is that you can be safe and understood. You don't have to choose."



Her clear masks have become so popular the mom from Magnolia started an Etsy site to keep up with the demand.



"I'm working until the early hours of the morning and getting up at the crack of dawn while my kids are still asleep. I'm shipping masks all over the country and it's wild and I'm really grateful."



At a time when the future is a bit fuzzy, Gypsy Lovett is doing her part to make things a little clearer.



"This feels like I'm doing something."