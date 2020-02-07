Shopping your way! Macy's covers all the options to make you feel safe

Macy's stores are reopening but with safety protocols like deep cleanings and masks. They're also offering new ways to shop without going inside. Sponsored by Macy's

SEATTLE — Macy’s has reopened its stores to the Seattle- Tacoma area community with enhanced safety and wellness procedures. Plus they've added a few new options if you aren't quite ready to shop inside.

Safety procedures include:

Enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces

Installing hand sanitizer stations

Plexiglass shields at registers

Updating fitting room and beauty department procedures

Implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain a distance of 6 feet between customers and colleagues

Employees conduct wellness checks and wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus

In addition to shopping online at or on Macy's mobile app, shoppers can also take advantage of Macy's Curbside Pickup with designated parking spots.

Check hours at your local Macy's store.