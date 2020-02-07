Shopping your way! Macy's covers all the options to make you feel safe

SEATTLE — Macy’s has reopened its stores to the Seattle- Tacoma area community with enhanced safety and wellness procedures. Plus they've added a few new options if you aren't quite ready to shop inside.
Safety procedures include:
- Enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces
- Installing hand sanitizer stations
- Plexiglass shields at registers
- Updating fitting room and beauty department procedures
- Implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain a distance of 6 feet between customers and colleagues
- Employees conduct wellness checks and wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus
In addition to shopping online at or on Macy's mobile app, shoppers can also take advantage of Macy's Curbside Pickup with designated parking spots.
Check hours at your local Macy's store.
